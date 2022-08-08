Buck converter IC features intelligent, adaptive power sharing

The new SZPL3002A buck converter IC includes a built-in USB PD/FC port controller and will significantly reduce the number of components needed to implement 65-W fast charger and adapter applications with up to four ports. Silanna Semiconductor focuses on the ultimate Power Management challenges with solutions that combine best-in-class power density and efficiency with unprecedented BoM savings. The SZPL3002A ‘Power IC’ addresses these requirements by combining a high-efficiency synchronous

buck converter and an advanced port controller into a single QFN package measuring just 5×5 mm.

Silanna’s new IC is built on the company’s proven wide-voltage, high-frequency point-of-load DC-DC converter technology, which operates with efficiencies in excess of 98%. The integrated port controller offers full support for USB PD V3.0 Type C interfaces and QC2.0/3.0/4.0/5.0 support for Type A/C connections. Facilitating power sharing and port power re-balancing functionality across two, three or four ports, the controller ensures that port power adapts to the needs of a particular device, irrespective of when connections are made.

The new SZPL3002A offers five, selectable pre-loaded power contract configurations so OEMs can use a single device across multiple product designs. Power re-balancing allocates under-used power on previously connected ports, while protective power throttling automatically reduces current when temperature thresholds are reached.

Hubie Noto, Silanna Semiconductor’s director of product marketing comments: “Traditional charger PD ports offer a selection of fixed contracts to a device based on available power. These are programmed into the port controller and are based on various voltage and current levels a device might use when connecting. Each port has different power contracts for different power. The SZPL3002A offers one fully programmable contract set plus four pre-programmed sets that are chosen with an external resistor value.”

Silanna’s DC-DC portfolio comprises high-voltage, high-efficiency, wide-input integrated buck converters that offer selectable switching frequencies and have unique features to optimize performance in USB port power supply applications. Extremely low operating power dissipation enables very low no-load power – an important specification for regulatory certification – while a momentary internal feedback path allows for clean and well-controlled start-up operation until external USB-PD controllers can bias themselves and take over control of the output voltage.

Key Features and Benefits:

● High-Efficiency (>98%) Synchronous Buck Converter

o Selectable Switching Frequency: 667kHz to 2MHz

o 3.3 to 21-V Output at 3.25 A (covers PD + PPS)

o 7 to 27 V Input

o 41 mΩ upper FET, 38 mΩ lower FET

o Selectable power save mode

o Selectable soft start time

o Full protection features such as OCP, OVP, OTP

o I2C bus for communication

o QFN 5X5 mm thermally enhanced package

● Integrated with Most Advanced Port Controller

o Provides a complete USB port power supply

o Full support for USB PD V3.0 – Type C

o QC2.0/3.0/4.0/5.0 Support for Type A/C Ports

o USB-IF certified

o Calculated, adaptive intelligent power sharing across 2, 3 or 4 ports

o Port power re-balancing

o Power throttling at elevated temperature

o Integrated VCONN power supply

o 5 power profiles (resistor-selectable)

● CO 2 Smart Power