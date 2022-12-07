FMCW LiDAR system offers polarization information

The Eyeonic Vision System from SiLC is billed as the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system on the market. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information.

The Eyeonic Vision System integrates the company’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution – a highly flexible subsystem that reduces time to market for manufacturers seeking to incorporate machine vision into their products. Targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart cameras and other advanced products, the Eyeonic Vision System sets a new benchmark, delivering the highest levels of vision perception to identify and avoid objects with very low latency, even at distances of greater than one kilometer.

“Our goal is to change the status quo for machine vision,” said Mehdi Asghari, SiLC founder and CEO. “When bringing vision to machines the criticality of ranging precision, direct monitoring of motion through instantaneous velocity, spatial resolution for recognition of fine features and polarization for material detection cannot be understated. For machines to augment our lives they must have a vision solution that is powerful, compact, scalable, and unaffected by environmental conditions including interference from other systems. Our groundbreaking technology will empower the next generation of machine vision applications with bionic vision that will exceed that of humans and yet be compact, cost effective and power efficient.”

At the heart of the Eyeonic Vision System is the company’s fully integrated silicon photonics chip. With roughly 10 milli-degrees of angular resolution coupled with mm-level precision, it provides more than 10x the definition and precision of legacy LiDAR offerings. This enables the Eyeonic Vision Sensor to measure the shape and distance of objects with high precision at great distances.

The new Vision System couples the Eyeonic Vision Sensor and a digital processing solution based on a powerful FPGA. The compact, flexible architecture of the new system enables synchronization of multiple vision sensors for unlimited points/second. The Eyeonic Vision System is highly versatile supporting multiple scanner options and providing customers the flexibility to tailor their designs to maximize performance for distance and field of vision for their application. It is accompanied by a broad range of accessories.