Silent convection-cooled supplies put out 750 W

Bel Power Solutions announced the ACC750 (industrial) and MCC750 (medical) Series of convection cooled power supplies which are available in a couple of single output voltages. The natural convection cooling operation (without a fan) is particularly suitable for environments sensitive to acoustical noise.

The ACC/MCC750 Series provides up to 750 W (900 W peak for <10 s) of regulated output power through a wide input voltage range of 85 – 305 VAC in a single output of 24 VDC or 48 VDC. The ACC750 Series comes in two U-shaped 1.6″ high packages, with and without a protective cover, offering 12 and 5 VSB standby outputs and a full set of protection features. These power supplies are ideal for video wall display and entertainment lighting, LED lighting engines, industrial control systems, and industrial laser applications.

The MCC750 Series is designed and approved to comply with the latest Medical standards (EN/IEC 60601-1) for medical equipment requiring 2x MoPP protection grade and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD). These medical power supplies are ideal for laboratory and analysis equipment, x-ray and CT scanners, dental equipment, as well as medical devices and applications.

The ACC750/MCC750 Series supports digital power management over the Power Management Bus communications protocol. Multiple units may be connected in parallel for N+1 redundancy and/or higher power, enabled with the internal OR-ing and current sharing functions.

All the above series are available from DigiKey, Mouser, Newark, and Farnell. For more information on the ACC750 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet. For more information on the MCC750 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet.