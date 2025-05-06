Silicon carbide JFETs feature 2.3 mΩ resistance for 1200 V applications

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its silicon carbide (SiC) portfolio with the new CoolSiC JFET product family. The new devices deliver minimized conduction losses, solid turn-off capability, and high robustness, making them ideal for advanced solid-state protection and distribution. With robust short-circuit capability, thermal stability in linear mode, and precise overvoltage control, CoolSiC JFETs enable reliable and efficient system performance in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications, including solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs), AI data center hot-swaps, eFuses, motor soft starters, industrial safety relays, and automotive battery disconnect switches.

The first generation of CoolSiC JFETs features ultra-low R DS(ON) starting at 1.5 mΩ (750 V BDss ) and 2.3 mΩ (1200 V BDss ), significantly reducing conduction losses. The bulk-channel optimized SiC JFET offers high robustness under short-circuit and avalanche failure conditions. Housed in a Q-DPAK top-side cooled package, the devices support easy paralleling and scalable current handling, enabling compact, high-power systems with flexible layout and integration options. Their predictable switching behavior under thermal stress, overload, and fault conditions provides maximum long-term reliability in continuous operation.

To meet the thermal and mechanical challenges of harsh application environments, CoolSiC JFETs leverage Infineon’s advanced.XT interconnection technology with diffusion soldering. This significantly improves transient thermal impedance and robustness under pulsed and cyclic loads typical of industrial power systems. Tested and qualified under real-world operating conditions of solid-state power switches and based on the industry-standard Q-DPAK package, the devices enable quick and seamless design integration in both industrial and automotive applications.

Engineering samples of the new CoolSiC JFET family will be available later in 2025, with volume production starting in 2026. The product portfolio will be further expanded with a variety of packages and modules. The product family will be demonstrated at the Infineon booth at PCIM Europe 2025 in Nuremberg.