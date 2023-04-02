Silicon carbide MOSFET operates to 1200 V, 37 A

Diodes Incorporated introduces the latest addition to its portfolio of Silicon Carbide (SiC) products: the DMWS120H100SM4 N-channel SiC MOSFET. This device addresses the demand for higher efficiency and higher power density for applications such as industrial motor drives, solar inverters, data center and telecom power supplies, DC-DC converters, and electric vehicle (EV) battery chargers.

The DMWS120H100SM4 operates at a high voltage (1200V) and drain current (up to 37A) while maintaining low thermal conductivity (R θJC = 0.6°C/W), making it well-suited for applications running in harsh environments. This MOSFET has a low R DS(ON) (typical) of only 80mΩ (for a 15V gate drive) to minimize conduction losses and provide higher efficiency. In addition, the device has a gate charge of only 52nC to reduce switching losses and lower the package temperature.

This product is the first SiC MOSFET on the market in a TO247-4 package. The additional Kelvin sense pin can be connected to the source of the MOSFET to optimize the switching performance, thereby enabling even higher power densities.

The DMWS120H100SM4 is available at $21.50 in 20-piece quantities.