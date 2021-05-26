Spring-loaded pins simplify PCB daisy-chaining

Mill-Max Mfg. Corp. has developed a versatile line of horizontal surface-mount (HSMT) spring-loaded pins designed for making low profile connections parallel to the board surface. These spring-loaded pins have plunger travel in-line with the board surface, making them ideal for end-to-end board connections in assemblies with restrictive height requirements.

This family of HSMT spring-loaded pins offers rated travel options from 0.0195 to 0.059 in. (0.50 to 1.50 mm) with associated maximum travel options of 0.039 to 0.118 in. (1 to 3 mm), meeting a wide range of interconnect requirements. The 0986-X and 0988-0 spring pins have an above-board height of only 0.070 in. (1.78 mm) with a 0.035 in. (0.9 mm) plunger centerline while the 0968-0, 0967-0 and 0987-0 spring pins sit slightly higher at 0.100 in. (2.54 mm) and 0.050 in. (1.27 mm) plunger centerline. The low profiles are critical when working with a limited overall package height or in applications where vertical board stacking is not an option and PCBs are daisy-chained together, such as in LED lighting systems.

Each HSMT spring-loaded pin has ample surface area for SMT soldering, ensuring secure attachment to the board to stand up to rough handling, particularly in blind mating and quick connect applications. They are typically mounted near the edge of the board with the plunger extending beyond the board edge to make contact with a target on a mating board or device. Target options for horizontal board mating are single position right angle target connectors (series 399-XX-XXX-008) or individual HSMT Target pins such as 7937-0.

All options are offered in both bulk packaging and supplied on tape & reel, designed per EIA-481 standards. The large flat body provides the ideal surface for pick & placement. There is no need for bulky pick & place caps allowing for more parts per reel, less waste & a reduction in assembly steps.

These low-profile HSMT spring-loaded pins maintain the quality and dependability of current Mill-Max spring pins by utilizing the same technology & internal spring components. Each component, including the spring, is made of high-quality materials and gold plated to ensure high reliability, corrosion & wear resistance, resulting in a durability rating of up to 1,000,000 cycles.