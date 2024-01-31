Simulate 5G physical uplink shared channel designs

AccelerComm announced the general availability of its physical uplink shared channel (PUSCH) Channel End-to-End Simulator, a configurable tool that lets telecoms equipment vendors evaluate the company’s IP components. The simulator lets AccelerComm’s own engineers and its customers comprehensively analyse the detailed behaviour of the PUSCH processing components relative to the Matlab 5G Toolbox, a recognised industry benchmark, under 3GPP-defined scenarios. In this way, both O-RAN telecom equipment and silicon vendors can directly understand the spectral efficiency gains achieved by AccelerComm IP for their specific use cases.

High spectral efficiency is crucial in enabling cellular and other radio networks to deliver sufficient capacity, high data rates, good coverage, and high quality-of-service. Improvements to spectral efficiency can also be used to significantly reduce infrastructure equipment and operational power consumption, with less equipment needed to provide the same network performance. AccelerComm provides complete physical layer intellectual property (IP) solutions and components, which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solve the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G, by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

To quantify the performance of AccelerComm IP components and provide a like-for-like comparison, two signal processing chains are modelled

alongside each other in the simulator. The primary chain comprises all the components from MATLAB and 5G Toolbox, but with an interference

estimator, channel equaliser, QAM demapper and LDPC decoder from AccelerComm; whereas for the benchmarking chain, all components are

from MATLAB and 5G Toolbox. Each component can be swapped in and out with alternative solutions, so the impact of these components can be

observed individually on the PUSCH Channel of the high PHY.