Simulation software includes schematic editor, frequency-domain circuit solver

Remcom announces the addition of a schematic editor and frequency-domain circuit solver in the latest release of XFdtd 3D EM Simulation Software, enabling today’s most advanced antenna matching network and corporate feed network analyses, including multi-state and multi-port devices.

The new schematic editor is a sophisticated, integrated simulation tool that combines matching network analysis with full-wave results. New visuals make it easy to explore the impact of a matching network design on FDTD results for even the most complex antenna systems. In addition, the elegant editing interface simplifies the workflow of importing a matching network topology from a matching circuit optimization tool and then executing the post-processing simulation in XFdtd.

The schematic editor also allows a more comprehensive collection of critical full-wave results to be delivered. Near field heatmaps, far zone patterns, system efficiency, and more can be analyzed in the presence of a matching network.

Various use cases that the schematic editor supports include simple pi or T matching networks, multi-state and multi-port aperture or impedance tuners, and corporate feed networks with digital phase shifters. With the ability to connect to multiple full-wave simulations, XFdtd reveals operating modes for different frequency bands and physical configurations.