Simulation software mimics Lidar behavior for speedy sensor development

LeddarTech announces the launch of LeddarEcho LiDAR Simulation Software for Tier-1 sensor and perception system developers. LeddarEcho uses the dSPACE sensor-realistic simulator AURELION to emulate the LiDAR sensor’s operation in a series of phases by providing a high-fidelity automotive front LiDAR sensor model for software-in-the-loop (SiL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) applications.

This unique simulation model results from the partnership between the two companies announced in December 2020 to jointly drive the development of LiDAR technologies by providing high-precision simulation tools and models to support and significantly accelerate LiDAR development.

Currently, sensing platform and perception system development require the integration and calibration of the actual sensor hardware on a vehicle and the conventional data acquisition and annotation, which are expensive and time-consuming processes. With LeddarEcho LiDAR Simulation Software, customers will have the capability to simulate different sensor concepts and combinations and validate the sensor design requirements without the need to assemble the entire system.

Furthermore, by providing valuable data via the simulation models, LeddarEcho also supports the efficient development of perception systems, from sensor selection and platform architecture to data acquisition and annotation. Essential functionality for these tasks is provided by AURELION, the new dSPACE solution for sensor-realistic simulation, which enables sophisticated physics-based sensor models and photorealistic visualization.

By significantly accelerating the development cycle, facilitating the design process, shortening the time-to-market, and reducing overall development costs, LeddarEcho brings significant benefits in developing sensing and perception solutions for automotive ADAS and AD applications that use front LiDARs.

This first release of LeddarEcho is a key accelerator for ongoing LiDAR development. Additional releases planned in 2022 will further enhance LeddarEcho with high-fidelity simulations and the modeling of various LiDAR components.