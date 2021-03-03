Simulator helps select audio components for design goals

The team at PUI Audio has unveiled an intuitive new tool, putting the power to “Be Heard!,” directly in the hands of their customers.

The PUI Audio Simulator was officially unveiled company-wide to the PUI sales team and manufacturing representative sales network on February 18 during the national sales kickoff, which took place virtually this year.

The simulation tool is the first in the industry and is a web-based application with the ability to digitally replicate actual frequencies and varying types of sound waves. The tool allows users to log in, explore, select, and test audio components before identifying which components they need to implement the desired solution.

Users of the simulator are now able to experiment with sound variations to identify the exact output they need. Users can then identify the components necessary to achieve the desired goals and reach out to the sales team for quotes and solutions all in one on-line experience. Users unsure of what types of components they might need, can take the tool a step further and utilize the product wizard, answering a few simple questions to identify the right product combination.

PUI Audio is also working on additional enhancements for the tool and plans to roll out several exciting updates to the simulator throughout 2021 and 2022.