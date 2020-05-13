Single board computer extends life, saves cost and power for VXS-based systems

Abaco Systems announces the DSP221 an extension of the legacy DSP220, by refreshing to the latest NXP T2081 quad-core processor. This launch lowers costs of ownership for our clients while simultaneously reducing integration work and extending the life of current projects. The DSP221 delivers a valuable solution toward achieving production lifetime.

The DSP221 is the newest NXP QorIQTM based product to join Abaco’s rugged 6U VME and VXS single board computers. It provides high-speed Ethernet fabric support with a technological refresh. This product provides an improvement from a single-core processor to a modern multi-core power architecture processor. This technology refresh reduces power consumption by over half compared to the DSP220.

The DSP221 incorporates the high-performance T2081 processor and is designed specifically for harsh environments. It is ideal for a wide range of applications demanding reliability, like critical industrial, aerospace and defense applications. The DSP221 is available in air-cooled ruggedization levels, offering a clear path for new customers and existing DSP220 users looking for modernization of existing systems. This product lends itself to the success of our customers by overcoming the threat of obsolescence.

The DSP221 is a 6U VXS single board computer with Power Architecture AMP CPU with eight e6500 virtual cores (4 cores, dual threaded with AltiVec co-processing). It includes 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM with ECC Single Bank, 512MB NOR Flash, 32GB NAND Flash solid-state drive, 512 kB non-volatile nvSRAM, 2x independent PMC/XMC sites, 2x 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet, 2x RS232 ports, 4x single-ended GPIO (5V tolerant), and has a Baseboard Management Module (BMM). Standard software options including Uboot, PBIT, CIBIT, and VxWorks® 7 (SR0630). Linux Yocto distribution is available on request.