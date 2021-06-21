Single-channel interface ICs integrate Type-C/PD controller element

In order to strengthen its portfolio of devices supporting USB power delivery, FTDI Chip has unveiled the FT23xHP series. These compact, streamlined interface ICs are supplied in QFN packages. They support operation across just one channel, thereby enabling systems that are subject to space or budgetary constraints to still benefit from elevated levels of power delivery via their USB ports. At the same time, data can still be transferred at 480Mbits/s rates, without any interruption being experienced should the direction of power flow change (with the system shifting from a source into a sink, or vice-versa).

A sophisticated Type-C/PD controller element is integrated into each FT23xHP. This is able to undertake all the negotiating and power level detection activities prior to the supply being initiated. Consequently, such tasks do not require intervention from the system microcontroller. In line with revision 3.0 of the USB power delivery specification, up to 100W can be transferred. Among the array of different I/O options included within the IC are RS232, RS422, RS485, JTAG, I2C, and SPI.

The FT23xHP announcement follows on from the introduction of the dual-channel FT223xHP and the quad-channel FT423xHP ICs last year, which are both already in volume production. With access to three different options, engineers will now be able to specify a USB power delivery solution that best fits the operational parameters of their application – in terms of board real estate, pin count, bill-of-materials cost, etc. This means they can avoid having to make any uncomfortable compromises.

All three USB power delivery devices supplied by FTDI Chip are able to deal with operating temperatures spanning from -40°C through to 85°C, meaning they can be used in challenging application settings. FTDI envisages demand predominantly coming from companies producing household appliances, barcode scanners, test equipment, industrial automation hardware, computer peripherals, power tools, and lighting systems.