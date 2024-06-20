Single-chip, Matter v1.2 device offers flexible, low-power Wi-Fi for key IoT applications

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. has announced the availability of its Talaria TWO Matter v1.2 certified Wi-Fi device based on a single-chip SoC, in contrast to the multiple-chip approach. The Matter protocol addresses the need for vendor-independent device compatibility, easy setup, and operation, allowing the Talaria TWO Matter 1.2 solution to enable device interoperability across various ecosystems, including Apple, Google, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung. This provides a broader selection of home automation devices for smart home users.

According to ABI Research, by 2030, more than 1.5 billion Matter-compliant smart home devices are expected to ship annually, many of which will be battery-powered. InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO solution combines its ultra-low power Wi-Fi with support for the Matter 1.2 specification to deliver enhanced interoperability and extended battery life for key smart home IoT applications such as Wi-Fi-enabled smart door locks, lighting, thermostats, and sensor solutions. This approach aims to provide improved customer experience, significant battery life extension, seamless provisioning via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and high levels of security.

The Matter stack runs on the Talaria TWO SoC for both standalone and microcontroller (MCU) host configurations. The standalone operation provides a power, size, and cost-efficient option. Flexibility is provided by allowing customers to use an external MCU host by offloading Matter protocol processing onto the Talaria TWO SoC, enabling developers to use MCU processing and memory resources specifically for custom applications. This also allows for the selection of a processor appropriate for the application, ranging from Cortex-M0 to Cortex-M85-based processors. With a Matter over lowest-power Wi-Fi approach, the Talaria TWO solution delivers a direct connection to the cloud/internet, eliminating the need and cost of a bridge border router.

The Talaria TWO Matter full-stack software development kit, SDK 3.1, is based on FreeRTOS and provides edge-to-cloud software for custom IoT applications, a GCC toolchain, and an eclipse-based IDE for software development. It includes Matter 1.2 reference application profiles for smart lighting and door locks with support for Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure platforms. Additional profiles will be released in Q3 2024. The Talaria TWO Matter SDK3.1 is supported on the standalone Talaria TWO Evaluation Kit, as well as reference designs combining Talaria TWO modules with the Nuvoton M251 and Nuvoton M2354 MCU series hosts. The solution is scalable to other MCUs through a HAPI interface between Talaria TWO and MCU hosts.

The Talaria TWO Matter v1.2 solution is currently available. Customers can purchase the evaluation kit from InnoPhase IoT and its distributors, and the M251+T2 and M2354+T2 reference designs from Nuvoton distributors. Matter SDK3.1 is available from the InnoPhase IoT website customer portal.