Single-chip MPU integrates four-axis motor control and networking

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/T2N, a 64-bit MPU combining dual Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores operating at up to 1.2 GHz with two Cortex-R52 cores at up to 800 MHz for application processing and four-axis real-time motor control. The device integrates three Gigabit Ethernet MACs, an Ethernet switch and an EtherCAT® SubDevice Controller, with support for PROFINET® RT/IRT, EtherNet/IP™ and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). For industrial robots, multi-axis servo drives and PLCs, this integration reduces external component requirements, board space and BOM cost while supporting network controller or device operation.