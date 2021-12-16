Single-chip network synchronizer/jitter attenuator features ultra-low jitter clock outputs, IEEE1588 support

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the ClockMatrix 2 high-performance, precision, multi-channel timing devices for 400/800Gbps optical transport and wireline network applications. Building on the ClockMatrix devices introduced in 2019 for 5G wireless and 100/200Gbps wireline network applications, the second-generation family delivers improved performance with phase jitter as low as 88fs-rms.

The highly integrated devices provide all the functionality needed to implement an IEEE1588 clock solution with jitter attenuation capabilities resulting in ultra-low jitter clock outputs for Synchronous Ethernet PHYs with data rates up to 112Gbps PAM-4, reducing design complexity and bill of materials (BOM) requirements, while also allowing customers to apply the timing devices to a wide variety of network applications.

Key Features of the ClockMatrix 2 Family include: Highly integrated, 6-channel precision timing source that eliminates the need for additional jitter attenuators for high-speed interfaces; 88fs-rms phase jitter on clock outputs to support ultra-low jitter clock outputs for high-speed serial links (up to 112Gbps PAM-4 PHYs); Supports multiple standards and protocols including synchronous Ethernet (Sync-E), and IEEE1588; Adherence to G.8262.1 and G.8262 telecom boundary clock requirements and G.8273.2 Class C and Class D time accuracy;

The ClockMatrix 2 system synchronizer can be combined with Renesas’ complementary analog and power offerings to create comprehensive solutions for a variety of applications. For example, ClockMatrix 2 is integrated into the 200/400/800Gbps Fixed Form Factor Switch Solution Winning Combination, along with analog and power offerings from Renesas. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products.

The RC32614A ClockMatrix 2 system synchronizer is available now. Optional PTP Clock Manager software is also available free of charge under license for use with the RC32614.