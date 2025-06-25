Single component replaces multiple inductors in power-over-coaxial filter designs

TDK Corporation launches the ADL8030VA, an inductor designed for power-over-coaxial (PoC) applications. Due to its impedance characteristics over a wide frequency range, this component streamlines PoC filter design by requiring only one component instead of the conventional approach with two or more inductors. This reduces complexity and cost in driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive electronics, where space efficiency and reliability are required.

In standard configurations, ADAS sensors like automotive cameras require two separate lines: one power line connected to the battery and a signal line connected to the electronic control unit (ECU). With PoC technology, a single coaxial cable can simultaneously carry both power and data, simplifying and reducing the wire harness.

The 7.8 x 2.7 x 2.7 mm ADL8030VA series offers inductance values from 10 µH to 100 µH with a rated current range of up to 0.82 A, ensuring performance from -55°C to +155°C across a wide frequency spectrum. Its DC resistance of less than 0.5 Ω for the types with 22 µH or less minimizes power losses, enhancing energy efficiency.

The compact design is engineered with a ferrite core, enamel copper wire welded to the terminals, and flame-retardant molding. It offers mechanical stability and meets AEC-Q200 qualification standards, ensuring durability under automotive conditions. The device is suitable for automatic optical inspection (AOI) and serves as a wideband T-bias inductor for automotive electronics and power-over-coaxial applications.