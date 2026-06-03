Single ECU combines MCS, CCS and vehicle control

New Eagle™ has introduced the OpenECU™ NX3, a control platform for electrified vehicles that combines Megawatt Charging System and Combined Charging System support with vehicle supervisory control in a single ECU. Built on the OpenECU platform and integrated with the Raptor® toolchain, the NX3 is designed to reduce controller count, wiring and integration complexity while supporting model-based development and C-code workflows, with targets for ASIL-D functional safety and ISO 21434 cybersecurity requirements.