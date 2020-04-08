Single-input/multiple-output PMIC boosts battery life in hearables, wearables

Designers of compact consumer devices can now slash solution size by half and extend battery life by 20 percent with the MAX77654 single inductor, multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). This next-generation SIMO PMIC delivers 3 outputs with just one inductor at 91 percent efficiency, which is 16 percent greater than traditional 4-chip systems. With significantly reduced solution size, system designers can pack more functionality in their applications such as wearables, hearables, and other compact consumer devices when compared to using traditional power solutions. The MAX77654 builds on Maxim Integrated’s robust portfolio of SIMO PMICs.

As designers continue their quest to shrink form factors for compact consumer devices, they must also consider extending battery life (or shrinking battery volume), as well as reducing heat dissipation and noise. The MAX77654 SIMO PMIC addresses space-constraint challenges for system designers by replacing 3 buck-boost converters, 3 inductors with a single converter and a single inductor. It also replaces 2 LDOs/load-switches, a battery charger and additional passives, resulting in a 50 percent smaller solution.

The MAX77654 improves end-user experience with 20 percent longer battery life by delivering 91 percent efficiency. With less than 500nA shutdown current and a low supply current of 6µA with 5 regulators operating, designers can add more functions to their ultra-low-power consumer devices. The MAX77654 yields lower heat dissipation and reduces system board temperature by more than 20 degrees Celsius when compared against an alternative single inductor system power solution. Additionally, this SIMO PMIC provides superior output voltage ripple performance of less than 20mVp-p for noise-sensitive rails.

The MAX77654 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $2.00 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX77654EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $105.