Single monitoring unit ams to extend EV range

LEM launches the new SMU family. The Single Monitoring Unit (SMU) brings high performance levels to all types of EV technologies – Full Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FHEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The new modular SMU family meets the needs of designers of automotive battery management systems (BMS) who want to extend the maximum driving range of an electric vehicle as far as possible. The SMU continuously monitors vehicle parameters such as battery performance and safety systems. It also identifies anomalies and supports diagnostics, which improves vehicle efficiency and ensures compliance with regulations.

The design of the new high-performance sensor recognizes the need for the smallest possible components so that EVs can weigh less and travel further on a single charge. The compact SMU measures just 29.1mm (H) x 35.5mm (W) x 49.9mm (L) while the busbar thickness is 2mm to 3mm compatible. The integrated busbar does not just keep size down and improve accuracy, it has been designed to accommodate a range of different busbar dimensions.

The key to maximizing EV driving range is accurate State of Charge (SOC) estimation, which means precisely determining the remaining battery capacity. Accurate SOC estimation helps optimize battery life and prevent unexpected power loss while enhancing user confidence and delivering efficient energy management.

The SMU is a Hall effect technology sensor in an open-loop configuration using the latest LEM9 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). Designed by LEM to add intelligence at the Battery Disconnect Unit (BDU) level, the ASIC allows for the measurement of environmental factors while ensuring accurate sensor performance.

Many new features have been built into the SMU to optimize performance. For example, accuracy is improved by software algorithms that can correct or adjust measurement data to account for distortions or errors caused by mechanical stresses. This enhances the precision of the sensor’s readings and makes it possible to reach 1% accuracy up to 1300A and <1.7% up to 1500A. The current range of up to +/-1500A is ideal for BMS applications.

Other features include digital calibration, which provides end-to-end (E2E) protection, improved offset/sensitivity calibration, and such diagnostic warnings as under- or over-voltage. In addition, malfunction is avoided by a dedicated safe state mode should such issues as sensitivity and offset drift, temperature measurement errors, or memory errors (RAM, FLASH, EEPROM, ROM) be detected. Also, the sensor’s internal microcontroller includes a built-in algorithm to correct for any magnetic offset, ensuring more accurate and reliable sensor readings by eliminating errors caused by residual magnetism.

The new sensor’s high isolation levels enable it to withstand voltage differences greater than 800 V between components or between the device and its surroundings. This improves safety and prevents electrical interference or damage.