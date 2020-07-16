Single/multiple-winding wireless charging coils handle general and automotive apps

Signal Transformer announce their new Wireless Charging Transmission Coils (WCC) in both Single and Multiple Windings for smart car applications, consumer products, controllers, wearable devices, robotic cleaners, and drones.

Signal’s WCC’s feature pin cooling technology and tight pin tolerance control within +/-1.0 mm after the Tin Immersion process. They come in two core shapes, square/rectangular (Q) or circular (C), and feature Qi-standard compliance and customizable size and shape characteristics, with a low profile and high mechanical intensity. Inductance tolerance is ± 5% for (J) and ± 10% for (K) with an inductance of 6R3 for 6.3uH, and an operating temperature of -20°C to 85°C for general applications and -40°C to 125°C for automotive. Signal’s WCC’s comply with all environmental requirements, including RoHS, REACH, Prop 65 and Conflict Minerals.

Signal’s WCC Series utilizes inductive coupling to transfer signals, data, and power from one source to another. Of its many applications, the most common are base chargers for cell phones, tablets, toothbrushes, remotes, and similar devices. The WCC’s use of inductive coupling eliminates conductive connections and traditional wiring, seamlessly transferring data and power while avoiding the mechanical abrasion, corrosion, and wearing-out of conductive contacts. The fixed-in position inductive coils are non-moving, resistant to vibration and corrosion, and are designed for reliability and longevity.