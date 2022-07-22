Single-output supply provides 300 W in 1U package

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. expanded its SL Power SLB series with a new 300 W power supply. Designed for ease of integration into critical medical and industrial equipment, the SLB300 offers stable power through power fluctuations and features long operational life by integrating high-quality electrolytic capacitors.

The SLB300 is a single-output power supply offering a 300 W (200 W convection cooled) output power in a compact 3″ x 5″ x 1.4″ package that fits 1U rack mount applications. It features an 80-264 VAC universal input and a wide -10°C to +70°C operating temperature range. The output voltage is available from 12 – 48 V. Dual certified for the latest medical and industrial standards, the SLB300 is certified to EN/CSA/IEC/UL62368-1 and EN/CSA/IEC/UL60601-1-1 3rd Edition, as well as IECIEC60601-1 Type BF. The model comes with a three-year warranty.

The SLB product family is designed for easy integration into medical applications such as laboratory, dental, and operating equipment and patient monitoring devices; industrial applications such as test and measurement, communications, automotive testing, process control, machine building, and factory automation; as well as outdoor applications such as architectural lighting and digital signage.

Other models in the SLB series of dual-certified power supplies include the SLB65 65 W convection-cooled module and the SLB125 125 W fan-cooled module. Both models are suitable for 1U rack-mounted applications.