Single pair Ethernet switch provides up to 50 W power delivery over data cable

Weidmuller USA has introduced a new unmanaged Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) Switch that enables a seamless networking experience for users in a wide array of industrial environments.

Featuring four 10-Base T1L ports with PoDL (up to Class 14), the SPE switch from Weidmuller delivers power and data over a single twisted pair, thereby reducing cabling complexity. A single 10/100 Mbps RJ45 port ensures easy integration with existing networks, and this SPE switch was designed for reliable forwarding of data packets in automation technology for distances up to 1,000 meters.

As an additional feature, Weidmuller’s SPE unmanaged switch is customizable via DIP switches. It easily adapts to QoS, MAC multi-cast filtering, PoDL class selection, and SCCP, making it ideal for PROFINET applications.

A pioneer in connection technology, Weidmuller has played a leadership role in supporting the standardization of SPE connector systems as initiated by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission.

Weidmuller shared that the advantages of SPE Technology include: Reduced cabling and cost, long-distance communication, Seamless integration and compatibility with existing Ethernet infrastructure, Delivery of power up to 50W over a data cable, Leverages existing 2-wire cabling, Faster transmission rates, and lower jitter compared to traditional serial communication.

Learn more about the new unmanaged SPE Switch from Weidmuller USA.