Single-phase 85-264-Vac input/28-Vdc output supply module meets SOSA standard

Aegis Power Systems, Inc. announces the new VPX1PH3UC310-SA, a single-phase 85-264Vac input to 28Vdc output power supply module with 310 watts and EMI filtering. This rugged slide-in power supply has been developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard for use in interoperable systems for sensor management.

Using the latest in switching power technology, this product achieves high-efficiency AC-DC conversion with .99 power factor correction in a conduction-cooled module with +12V and +3.3V_AUX outputs in alignment with the SOSATM technical standards. Users with increasing battlefield demands for C5ISR and embedded computing equipment can make use of advanced power converter features such as built-in EMI filtering, alignment keys for using multiple units in one chassis, I2C monitoring, and IPMC redundancy, and wide operating temperature range. The SWaP optimized 3U form factor and 5HP single-slot dimensions are interoperable per VITA 48.2 standards specifications. Self-protection features include protections for over-and under-voltage/current/temperature and surge conditions. The new VPX1PH3UC310-SA power module, in alignment with the SOSATM technical standards, supports the US Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) initiative by providing an interoperable AC-DC power supply solution. These units support the power payloads of sensing domains for radar, communications, electronic warfare, and electro-optical defense equipment.