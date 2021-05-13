Single-turn potentiometers, encoders excel at rugged industrial apps

TT Electronics announced the addition of three new product families and three series expansions to its variable resistor portfolio. Portfolio additions include one new encoder series and two new single turn potentiometer families, along with the broadening of three existing potentiometer families. These new products are ideal for rugged industrial applications such as welding equipment and machine controls, as well as a variety of professional audio applications, including electric guitars, amplifiers, and mixers.

The EN05 series miniature rotary encoder is an innovative solution for the precision control of small portable equipment. EN05 rotary encoders are designed for long life (100,000 cycles minimum) in a 5.8 mm wide package. Its compact size and hollow shaft design make the EN05 encoder ideal for applications where space is limited but precise functionality control is required, such as computer accessories and electronic devices.

The new P166 and P265 rotary potentiometer families offer a wide range of resistance, from 500Ω to 1MΩ, and are designed to meet modern wave soldering processes. These products are available with a variety of taper, shaft, bushing, multi-gang, multi-output, and switch options. The P265 series contains an internal shaft seal for moisture protection and complies with PCB wash requirements and MIL-R-94 standards, where required. Sample applications for P166 include amplifiers, mixers, synthesizers, appliances, audio/car radio, and industrial controls; P265 applications include audiovisual equipment, test, and measurement equipment, walkie-talkies, portable radios, and laboratory equipment.

Upgrades to the existing P09x and P260 series TT potentiometers better clarify the options available within each series. The P09x is now available with concentric shafts (P09xC) and center tap styles (P09xT), suitable for audio equipment, amplifiers, mixers, TV and multimedia sound systems, headphones, and portable radios. The P260 series offers a P260L with standard wire lead and a P260R with standard ribbon lengths. The P270 series includes the P279, featuring heavy-duty bushing style and seven new electrical angles, ideal for machine controls, welding equipment, and foot pedal controls.