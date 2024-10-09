Sink controllers request and control USB-C power

Diodes Incorporated releases two USB Type-C Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 extended power range (EPR) sink controllers. These can be embedded into battery-powered devices and other types of equipment using a USB Type-C socket as a power source, including routers, wireless speakers, power banks, and power tools. The AP33771C and AP33772S support product designers transitioning from proprietary charging ports, legacy USB ports, and barrel-jack ports to a standardized USB PD port, while also enabling them to develop smaller applications that can charge more quickly using fewer components.

The AP33771C and AP33772S control DC power requests in USB Type-C connector-equipped devices, supporting PD3.1 EPR up to 140W and adjustable voltage supply (AVS) up to 28V. They can outperform other competing devices that typically only support up to AVS 21V. For maximum flexibility in systems without an MCU, the AP33771C offers multiple power profiles including eight resistor-settable output voltage levels and eight output current options. Alternatively, the AP33772S features an I2C communications interface for systems with a host MCU.

Both the AP33771C and AP33772S feature smart, standard built-in firmware for practical applications like LED light indication, cable voltage drop compensation, and moisture detection. While no programming is required to activate this feature in the AP33771C, designers have the option of using I2C commands to configure the AP33772S. These sink controllers also feature 34V tolerant CC pins to offer robust system protection against accidental shorts to the high-voltage VBUS. The sink controllers also help to reduce the bill of materials (BOM) by supporting NMOS FETs for input voltage delivery.

The AP33771C is available in the small-footprint W-DFN3030-14 (Type A1) (3mm x 3mm) package at $0.79 in 1,000 piece quantities, while the AP33772S is available in the W-QFN4040-24 (Type A1) (4mm x 4mm) package at $0.84 in 1,000 piece quantities.