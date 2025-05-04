SiP controller delivers up to 60 W power with universal 85 V – 305 V AC input range

Infineon Technologies AG is launching its new CoolSET System in Package (SiP), a compact, fully integrated system power controller for highly efficient power delivery of up to 60 W at universal input voltage range of 85 – 305 V AC . Housed in a small SMD package, the high-voltage MOSFET with low R DS(ON) eliminates the need for an external heat sink, reducing system size and complexity. The CoolSET SiP supports zero-voltage switching (ZVS) flyback operation, which enables low switching losses and low EMI signature, while also enhancing system reliability and robustness. This makes it an ideal solution for applications such as major home appliances and AI servers. In addition, the controller makes it easier for developers to meet stringent energy standards, supporting future-proof power solutions for modern designs.

The CoolSET SiP integrates a 950 V startup-cell, an 800 V avalanche rugged CoolMOS P7 SJ MOSFET, a ZVS primary flyback controller, a secondary-side synchronous rectification (SR) controller, and reinforced isolated communication enabled by Infineon’s proprietary CT Link technology. This high level of integration supports the development of more sophisticated end products by significantly reducing the number of discrete components, lowering the bill of materials, and minimizing PCB space requirements. A comprehensive set of advanced protection features simplifies system integration and allows designers more flexibility to optimize their solutions and enhance the overall user experience.

Infineon’s CoolSET System in Package (SiP) product samples are available to order. Infineon will show a demo version at PCIM Europe 2025.