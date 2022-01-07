Six-axis MEMS motion sensors features supreme vibration rejection, temperature stability

TDK Corporation announced the availability of the InvenSense ICM-45xxx SmartMotion ultra-high-performance (UHP) family of 6-axis MEMS motion sensors. This family introduces the on-chip self-calibration, industry’s lowest power consumption, and world’s first BalancedGyro (BG) technology. BalancedGyro technology by TDK is the first-of-its-kind gyroscope MEMS architecture that enables supreme vibration rejection and temperature stability performance, an enhancement never seen before in a consumer gyroscope. Applications such as robotic vacuum cleaners and smartphones can greatly benefit from this technology as they require negligible gyro drift due to temperature and vibration fluctuations.

The ICM-45xxx family also provides a new self-calibration feature that allows sensitivity calibration to be done on-chip, leading to a 10x improvement in lifetime sensor accuracy of the gyroscope. This reduces the overall rotational angle error especially for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) applications that require accurate compensation of the hand rotational error while taking a picture. The self-calibration also saves significant cost and effort of performing extensive factory calibration for sensitivity error.

In addition, the ICM-45xxx family offers the world’s lowest power 6-axis motion sensors in relation to the competition. The ICM-45xxx allows the gyroscope to be on 40% of the time more than any IMU in the industry. The product family also introduces an ultra-low power accelerometer mode for low-power wake-up applications. Wearables and hearables today require a motion sensor that can detect high-intensity workouts, activities, and gestures at the lowest possible power. This requires both the gyroscope and accelerometer to be ON, making the power consumption significantly high. ICM-45xxx bridges this gap by offering the lowest power consumer gyroscope in the industry today.

The InvenSense ICM-45xxx family will be available from multiple distributors in June 2022. For samples and additional information, please contact sa…@invensense.com or visit https://www.invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion/.