Six DoF MEMS sensor targets safety-critical auto apps and automated driving  

Murata Electronics announces a new Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) inertial sensor that delivers high performance for safety-critical automotive applications. The SCHA600 combines a XYZ-axis gyroscope and XYZ-axis accelerometer with Digital SPI Interface to provide unsurpassed bias stability and noise performance for safety-critical automotive applications. Further, the orthogonality of the measurement axes is calibrated at the manufacturing level so system integrators can skip this costly, yet critical, step. This new sensor allows for higher levels of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) functionality through data fusion with Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and various perception sensors such as camera, radar and lidar.

The SCHA600 enables centimeter-level accuracy with regard to vehicle dynamics and position for safe, robust and verified AD. Further, its patented self-test function verifies the proper operation of the entire signal chain – from MEMS sensor movement to signal conditioning circuitry – for every measurement cycle. In developing the sensor, extensive attention was placed on guaranteeing operation during high mechanical shock and vibration. Additionally, the sensor is qualified according to the AEC-Q100 standard, includes several advanced self-diagnostic features, and is Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL-D) compliant.

The SCHA600 is suitable for any automotive application requiring 6DoF measurement capability. The performance has been optimized for usage as a primary inertial measurement unit for AD, while the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) unit provides robust redundancy. Integration with the GNSS delivers robust and accurate positioning and the reliable and frequently updated inertial data can be used to improve AD vehicle motion calculation.

“The SCHA600 is built on Murata’s more than 20 years of experience in providing inertial sensors for safety critical automotive applications. We are committed to advancing ADAS and AD functionality, improving automotive safety and expanding our offerings that surmount some of the most pressing design challenges engineers today face,” said Nithin Narayanan, senior manager Mobility Business Development, Murata Americas.