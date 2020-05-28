Six-DOF XYZ-axis gyroscope/accelerometer with SPI Interface targets autonomous vehicle apps

Murata has developed a new MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) 6DoF (Six Degrees of Freedom) inertial sensor that realizes high performance for safety-critical automotive applications. The sensor enables new ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) functionality and AD (Automated Driving) through data fusion with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and various perception sensors such as camera, radar, and LiDAR. The product delivers the best performance available for automotive applications in regard to bias stability and noise. The orthogonality of the measurement axes is calibrated at Murata, allowing system integrators to skip this costly and performance-critical process step.

This new sensor is a single package 6DoF component to be integrated with GNSS and perception sensors for L2+ and higher levels of autonomy. The new sensor enables centimeter-level accuracy in regard to vehicle dynamics and position, enabling safe, robust and verified autonomous driving. Extensive attention has been given to guarantee operation during high mechanical shock and vibration. The product is qualified according to the AEC-Q100 standard, includes several advanced self-diagnostic features and is fully ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) compliant.

The SCHA600 series features extensive failsafe functions and error bits for diagnostics. These include internal reference signal monitoring, checksum techniques for verifying communication, and signal saturation/over range detection. The unique diagnostic feature of Murata’s 3-axis accelerometer is the continuously operating self-test function, which monitors the sensor during measurement. This patented self-test function verifies the proper operation of the entire signal chain from MEMS sensor movement to signal conditioning circuitry for every measurement cycle.