Six-frequency RF meter features remote LAN access

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the Omni RF diagnostic cart to verify delivered power from RF generators in critical semiconductor processes.

The Omni RF diagnostic cart integrates Advanced Energy’s 5540A RF power meter with PowerInsight by Advanced Energy, an IoT enabled data ecosystem. A single RF sensor can be configured to accurately measure up to six different frequencies within the 0.2 to 200 MHz range. To reduce tool downtime and save on operational costs, PowerInsight’s intuitive interface helps users visualize, monitor, alert and track trends over time.

PowerInsight within the Omni RF diagnostic cart informs users of the adjustments they need to make for optimum performance and enables the implementation of troubleshooting measures. Metadata logging and historical trend analysis empower users to identify and take actions for preventive maintenance. Local and remote access for monitoring is available via LAN, HDMI, and USB-C. The 5540A RF power meter reads what power is being delivered by Advanced Energy’s generator to the tool and has an accuracy of ±0.5% + 0.5 W across the power range, while only requiring yearly calibrations.

The Omni RF diagnostic cart is available immediately.