Front-end modules handle next-generation Wi-Fi 6/6E-enabled devices

The industry’s highest efficiency portfolio of Wi-Fi front-end modules (FEMs) from Skyworks addresses the power, performance and thermal requirements of Wi-Fi 6/6E-enabled devices in next-generation enterprise and Internet of Things (IoT) products. Leveraging Skyworks’ lab-to-fab design process and the advanced signal processing capabilities in Broadcom’s family of Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions, the Skyworks ICE TM (Incredible Current & Efficiency) FEMs deliver substantial improvements in processing speed, latency and system-level power efficiency.

In addition to enhancing mobile device capabilities, Wi-Fi 6/6E is driving improved connectivity for IoT, private networks and deployments in dense public areas as well as across new products. The Wi-Fi Alliance estimates that Wi-Fi 6/6E will surpass 80% of the total Wi-Fi market by 2025. Wi-Fi 6/6E devices are typically equipped with multiple radio System-on-Chips (SoCs) driving up to 16 radio frequency streams and FEMs. To dissipate the heat generated by these high-performance Wi-Fi systems often housed in small industrial form factors, manufacturers were previously forced to compromise between performance, the cost of thermal management, size and design aesthetic.

“Skyworks ICE FEMs, coupled with Broadcom’s Wi-Fi silicon, enable manufacturers to deliver a dramatic and material reduction in overall power dissipation, reducing product cost and simultaneously contributing to a greener planet,” said John O’Neill, vice president of marketing at Skyworks. “These product advancements allow equipment providers to offer more sustainable products, smaller form factors, enhanced reliability and superior performance as compared to any alternative solutions.”

“Our digital pre-distortion technology coupled with Skyworks’ ICE FEMs has led to unprecedented performance and efficiency gains,” said Manny Patel, senior director of marketing at Broadcom. “This collaboration with Skyworks enables our customers to deliver high-speed connectivity in the cutting-edge end markets that rely on these technologies.”

“Delivering to consumers award-winning routers that offer great speeds, killer gaming features and effortless connectivity requires using components that readily address the thermal challenges found in today’s industrial designs,” said Tenlong Deng, corporate vice president, general manager of Networking and Wireless Devices Business Unit at ASUS. “Integrating Skyworks ICE FEMs in our designs allows us to bring cutting-edge technologies with optimized performance in a small footprint to best meet the needs of our Wi-Fi customers.”

“Skyworks offers flexible products with high performance and low power consumption to meet the latest market trends,” said Pingji Li, general manager of International Product Business Group at TP-Link. “We integrated Skyworks ICE front-end modules into our high-performance Wi-Fi 6E routers for improved power efficiency and reduced heat from its electronic components. Working closely with Skyworks allows us to deliver excellent, high-quality products that our customers have come to expect from TP-Link.”

“By implementing Skyworks ICE front-end modules in our designs, we are able to reduce power consumption and enable better heat dissipation resulting in a high-end solution that meets the stringent needs of our customers,” said Jaewook Kim, SCM vice president at Humax. “Our long-standing strategic partnership with Skyworks has been invaluable to our ability to provide broadcasting companies and mobile carriers with the high-quality video gateways, set-top boxes and broadband gateways they demand.”