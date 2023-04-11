Slide-in PCB mount battery contacts

Keystone Electronics has once again met increasing demands for higher energy, lower weight cylindrical battery usage with the introduction of their latest leaf spring contacts designed to slide into molded cases with wire leads or mounted directly onto a PCB as a surface mount contact.

Engineered with a contact design that adjusts to variations in battery length, these contacts ensure low contact resistance and dependable connectivity. Manufactured from .012” (.30mm) thick spring steel and supplied with nickel plating for superior performance in today’s high-tech devices. Contacts are designed to accommodate A, AA & CR2 cylindrical batteries.

For a single-cell application, request Cat. No. 5233. For dual cell applications, request Cat. No. 5232. The contacts are available from stock through our global distribution network and our ordering partners online. A major producer of SMT and THM battery hardware, Keystone supplies battery and coin cell holders, clips, straps and retainers in a broad range of sizes and types along with an extensive array of electronic interconnects and hardware. Application engineering services are available to meet special product modifications or custom designs with active stamping, machining and assembly support.