SMA bulkhead jacks expand options for micro-coax cables

Amphenol RF has expanded its SMA connector series with additional cable mount jacks. These jacks are designed to accommodate industry-standard micro-coax 0.81 mm cable.  The lightweight, compact and vibration-proof design makes these connectors ideal for applications where space constraints exist such as wireless networking and antennas.

Amphenol-RF-SMA-bulkheadThese SMA bulkhead jacks are available in the straight crimp configuration with both standard and reverse polarity options. They feature a threaded coupling mechanism that ensures uniform contact of the outer conductors and enables the SMA connector to minimize reflections and attenuation at higher frequencies. This allows for a high degree of mechanical strength and durability.

SMA jacks are machined with brass bodies and beryllium copper contacts with gold plating. These connectors are designed to mount with micro-coax cable which provides additional flexibility and can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz and join a robust portfolio of SMA connectors, adapters and cable assembly products. These products are suitable for a number of applications including drones, test and measurement equipment, industrial automation and inspection, and Bluetooth and cellular technology.

Amphenol RF
www.amphenolrf.com

