SMA bulkhead jacks expand options for micro-coax cables

Amphenol RF has expanded its SMA connector series with additional cable mount jacks. These jacks are designed to accommodate industry-standard micro-coax 0.81 mm cable. The lightweight, compact and vibration-proof design makes these connectors ideal for applications where space constraints exist such as wireless networking and antennas.

These SMA bulkhead jacks are available in the straight crimp configuration with both standard and reverse polarity options. They feature a threaded coupling mechanism that ensures uniform contact of the outer conductors and enables the SMA connector to minimize reflections and attenuation at higher frequencies. This allows for a high degree of mechanical strength and durability.

SMA jacks are machined with brass bodies and beryllium copper contacts with gold plating. These connectors are designed to mount with micro-coax cable which provides additional flexibility and can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz and join a robust portfolio of SMA connectors, adapters and cable assembly products. These products are suitable for a number of applications including drones, test and measurement equipment, industrial automation and inspection, and Bluetooth and cellular technology.

Amphenol RF

www.amphenolrf.com