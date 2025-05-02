SMA connectors deliver 9 GHz frequency in 165 °C environments

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce new high-performance SMA connectors suited for use with versatile high-frequency 0.81 mm cable or 1.32 mm Double Shielded cable. These SMA plugs feature a threaded coupling mechanism ensuring a secure connection even in rigorous applications. The connectors are tested for up to 500 mating cycles, guaranteeing durability and reliability. The 165°C maximum temperature range ensures unrelenting performance in harsh conditions where temperature resistance is crucial. Supporting up to 9 GHz, the maximum frequency for many micro-coaxial cable types, these connectors support the frequencies required for Wi-Fi 7 applications. Preconfigured cable lengths and custom cable assemblies are available upon request.

With a durable gold-plated brass body and contact, SMA connectors are engineered to endure corrosion resistance and provide longevity for any usage. A stainless steel retaining ring holds the PTFE insulator and contact in place, while a silicone gasket ensures a sealed and secure connection. When assembling the connector, the center contact must be soldered and the ferrule crimped with a 0.105” hex crimp. Stripping dimensions for each connector are provided on the product drawings. With high-frequency capabilities, reliability, and quality materials, SMA connectors are ideal for demanding applications such as antennas, telecommunications, and military & aerospace.

These SMA plugs join a wide portfolio of SMA connectors designed as off-the-shelf solutions for all RF design projects.