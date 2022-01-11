SMA to AMC cable assemblies withstand high-temperatures

Amphenol RF has announced the expansion of its popular SMA to AMC cable assembly series. The most recent additions to this line feature the durable straight SMA plug connector and the ultraminiature right angle AMC connector on RG-178 micro coax cable. These assemblies are ideal for IoT and antenna applications where there may be internal space constraints.

The SMA straight plug contact is engineered from brass with gold plating while the AMC right angle plug is constructed with PBT housing and a gold plated, phosphor bronze contact. RG-178 is a robust miniature cable ideal for use in higher temperature applications compared with PVC jacketed cables. The SMA to AMC cable assembly is available in standard lengths from 50 mm to 300 mm. Custom lengths are available upon request.

The SMA to AMC cable assembly features a small footprint and low profile, and provides reliable electric performance up to 6 GHz. This 50 ohm assembly is compatible with the industry-standard U.FL interface which allows for additional mating options. This assembly is ideal for wireless handheld devices and board-to-board applications connecting wireless radio modules to external antennas.