Small embedded vision board includes BLE connectivity

Eta Compute Inc. announced its integrated, ECM3532 AI Vision Board, the lowest power embedded vision board that helps developers accelerate time to market. The board makes it possible to deploy vision applications that last for years on a single battery. The development community is invited to see the AI Vision Board in action at our free webinar with Edge Impulse on March 31.

Eta Compute’s ECM3532 AI Vision Board’s small form factor (1.5”x1.5”), embedded battery, and low-power IoT/Bluetooth Low-Energy connectivity make it ideal for prototyping, field testing, and deployment of AI embedded vision applications. Its ultra-low-power operation eliminates barriers with traditional, tethered solutions or boards that have extremely limited battery life and high-power consumption. The board includes three sensors (ambient light, microphone, accelerometer/gyroscope), a low-power Himax HM0360 camera, and an expansion connector. The AI Vision Board is the second in a growing family of boards, modules, and systems designed by Eta Compute.

The ECM3532 AI Vision Board is supported by Edge Impulse’s machine learning development platform for fast neural network development making the design of energy-efficient vision endpoints seamless. The companies collaborated to integrate Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow Software, optimizing the design flow for unmatched efficiency in embedded AI design for the next generation of intelligent devices.

The ECM3532 AI Vision Board is available now and can be ordered from Digikey or from the Eta Compute website.