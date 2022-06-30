Small film capacitors cut EMI in harsh environments

KEMET announces its new SCF-XV series of AEC-Q200 qualified standard mode chokes. This series fulfills the growing need for high voltage automotive and harsh environment industrial EMI filtering applications. The SCF-XV series offers up to 1,000 V AC/DC, the highest rated voltage.

The nanocrystalline metal core results in a reduced footprint, rated current range from 5 to 35 A, DCR from 0.65 to 40.3 mΩ, an operating temperature from -40°C to +150°C, two different layouts (vertical/horizontal), and three different outer core diameters (19/25/29 mm). The toroidal coils are designed with nanocrystalline metal cores and are useful in various noise countermeasure fields. These features position SCF-XV as an exceptional EMI suppression solution. This series addresses design engineers’ needs with a wide variety of characteristics for automotive and harsh environment industrial applications (robotics, high voltage power supplies, high reliability) and completes KEMET’s already existing automotive-grade standard mode chokes portfolio including SCR-XV and SCT-XV.

Many solutions comparable to the SCF-XV use ferrite coils that are not always AEC-Q200 qualified, have a maximum 750 V AC/DC, and have a larger footprint. With a rated 1,000 V AC/DC and AEC-Q200 allowed, this series, together with SCR-XV and SCT-XV, is ideal for use in the EV automotive market. This series supports the industry’s trend to increase the vehicle-installed Lithium-ion battery pack voltage to limit drive train currents. With its space-saving and high characteristics, this series also addresses the trend of miniaturization and operation in harsh environmental conditions. Applications include onboard chargers for EV/PHEV, E-compressors, wireless charging systems with 85 kHz, medium power drives for power steering, air conditioning, and mild hybrid 48 V systems.

The SCF-XV series is available immediately via KEMET distributors.