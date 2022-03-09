Small-form-factor Ethernet switch optimized for near earth orbit, low earth orbit missions

Aitech Systems now offers the space industry’s first standalone small form factor (SFF) Ethernet switch designed and tested for near-earth orbit (NEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) missions. The new S-A6640 is a managed Ethernet Switch/Router with 12x1GE copper ports and uses IP and Ethernet protocols to help significantly improve communication speeds while lowering costs and significantly improving time-to-market for small satellite constellations as well as manned missions.

Designed with major components with a radiation pedigree, the S-A6640 can be easily installed in any NEO or LEO space mission with any target platform size and significantly lowers the risk of communication-related failures in space.

In addition to serving as the centerpiece of the Aitech Space Digital Backbone (DBB) architecture for LEO/NEO applications, the new switch operates as the main connectivity hub for any small satellite or human-rated space mission, operating as a scalable network architecture for all onboard computing and communication equipment.

Specific uses of the new S-A6640 include connectivity for GPGPU, edge computing, and storage as well as network protection, resiliency, and scalability in NEO/LEO space applications, especially in applications with two redundant S-A6640s installed.

The switch offers several advantages to ensure reliable communication. Fast Boot means operation is restored immediately in the event of a power spike/outage. In addition, the IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack routing enables the S-A6640 to be used in any type of IP network and the secure SSH & HTTPS interfaces facilitate easy remote management access.