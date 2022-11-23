Small low-power SBC delivers advanced 8K video handling, AI capability

OKdo, part of RS Group Plc, announced at electronica 2022 the launch of the new compact-form-factor ROCK 5B octo-core single-board computer (SBC). This latest member of the ROCK SBC family delivers the kind of desktop PC level performance required for compute intense activities such as AI or gaming, as well as a wide suite of use cases across sectors such as object recognition, predictive maintenance or motion detection and analysis, yet meeting stringent budgets for energy consumption and price.

The ROCK SBCs are designed to empower professional engineers, developers, and students worldwide to create innovative products by making use of versatile hardware with a flexible design service model. Its small form factor provides a host of features as standard to enable users to develop connected solutions that are robust and secure. OKdo is the global master distributor of the ROCK boards following the recent announcement of its exclusive partnership with Radxa to manufacture and distribute ROCK SBCs and System-on-Modules (SoMs).

The ROCK 5B features a Quad Arm Cortex A76 CPU and Quad Arm DynamIQ Cortex A55 ARM Cortex processor cores making it one of the most powerful devices in the SBC market today. The board employs Rockchip RK3588 SoC, which in addition to the octo-core processor integrates a general-purpose quad-core Arm Mali.

The Arm Mali-G610 GPU supports the latest graphics standards including Open GL ES3.2 and Vulkan 1.2, as well as supporting Open CL™ 2.2, which allows compute intensive tasks to be offloaded from the CPU, thereby delivering enhanced processing performance and freeing up the main processor for other tasks. For AI applications, the integrated NPU offers up to 6 TOPS of compute performance, thereby removing the need for external coprocessors.

The board’s integrated 4Kp60 HDMI input is ideal for video capture, which usually requires dedicated hardware accessories at additional cost; and its dual 8Kp60 video delivers the capability to upscale to higher resolutions for enhanced video in TV streaming applications. The board also delivers the ability to run four displays, such as two HDMI outputs, one USB-C and one MIPI DSI, which makes it a highly versatile board from desktop computing applications to multi-screen use cases such as digital signage.