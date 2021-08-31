Small nichrome chip resistors handle 0.05 W

As design engineers continue to push the miniaturization of electronic devices while maintaining or increasing functionality, there is a corresponding need for smaller and more precise electronic components, such as chip resistors. If a precision application requires both small size and high-power handling, finding suitable precision resistors may be challenging.

Stackpole recently increased the power rating for the RNCF0201 size precision Nichrome chip resistor to 0.05W. This improved power rating allows the RNCF0201 to be used for applications that may have previously required an 0402 or larger size chip resistor.

The excellent precision and small size of the RNCF make it a popular choice for a wide range of consumer electronics, computer, and telecom equipment, measurement systems, instrumentation, medical monitoring, and high-end commercial audio devices.

Pricing for the RNCF201 varies with resistance value, tolerance, and TCR. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributors for specific or volume pricing.