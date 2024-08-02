Small wire-to-board connector resist heat from battery circuits

Hirose has expanded its high-voltage wire-to-board (WTB) connector offering to include a high-heat-resistant version with a space-saving design. The ZG05HV Series WTB connector supports applications up to 125 degrees C, making it ideal for automotive applications including battery, converter, ECU, inverter, and onboard charging connectivity. The ZG05HV Series connector is also commonly used in storage battery applications.

The ZG05HV Series features a specialized housing that delivers sufficient creepage and spatial distance between contacts, enabling a high-rated voltage (1,000V) and withstanding voltage (3,000V) in a compact size. With a pitch of 3.3 mm, the size 0.5mm tab-sized connector combines space-savings and high performance without compromising reliability.

A 3-point contact design (one spring and two embossed contact points) combined with a double-layered spring increases the contact force and prevents vibration from outside, enhancing reliability in high-vibration conditions. In addition, the depth of the contacts within the housing eliminates the risk of electric shock during assembly.

A mating key prevents mis-mating when using multiple connectors.

The ZG05HV Series is currently available in a 6-position version, with a 10-position connector under development.