SMARC module targets edge AI and IIoT workloads

Variscite has announced the upcoming VAR-SMARC-MX95, a SMARC-compatible SoM based on the NXP® i.MX 95 applications processor for industrial IoT and edge AI systems. The module will offer up to six Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores at up to 2.0 GHz, Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M33 real-time co-processors, an eIQ® Neutron Neural Processing Unit with 2 TOPS (8 eTOPS) of AI acceleration and dual MIPI CSI-2 interfaces for vision-based functions such as object detection and inspection. The SoM will be available with IW610, IW611 or IW612 tri-radio connectivity supporting Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth and 802.15.4 for Thread and Zigbee, along with native Matter support, WPA3 and secure boot.