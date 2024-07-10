SMARC modules boost performance for industrial and AI applications

Congatec has introduced new high-performance computer-on-modules (COMs) featuring i.MX 95 processors from NXP. This addition expands Congatec’s module portfolio, which includes low-power NXP i.MX Arm processors. The new modules offer straightforward scalability and reliable upgrade paths for energy-efficient edge AI applications with high security requirements.

These modules provide up to three times the GFLOPS computing performance compared to the previous generation with i.MX8 M Plus processors. The NXP ‘eIQ Neutron’ neural processing unit (NPU) doubles the inference performance for AI-accelerated machine vision. The hardware-integrated EdgeLock secure enclave simplifies the implementation of cybersecurity measures.

The new conga-SMX95 SMARC modules are designed for industrial temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C, offering robust mechanical performance and optimization for cost- and energy-efficient applications. The integrated eIQ Neutron NPU enables AI-accelerated workloads closer to the local device level. Specific applications include AI-accelerated low-power use in industrial production, machine vision and visual inspection, rugged HMIs, 3D printers, robotics controllers in AMR and AGV, medical imaging, and patient monitoring systems. Other applications include passenger seat-back entertainment in buses and aircraft, fleet management in transportation, and construction and farming applications.

The conga-SMX95 SMARC 2.1 modules feature the NXP i.MX 95 application processors with 4-6 Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The modules incorporate the new Arm Mali 3D graphics unit, providing up to three times the GPU performance compared to previous versions. Additionally, the image signal processor (ISP) supports hardware-accelerated image processing. The NXP eIQ Neutron NPU enhances AI inference and machine learning (ML) on-the-edge capabilities. The NXP eIQ software development environment facilitates high-performance development of in-house ML applications.

The SMARC modules also include a real-time domain for real-time controllers, 2x Gbit Ethernet with TSN for synchronized and deterministic network data transmission, LPDDR5 with inline ECC for data security, DisplayPort and LVDS for display connectivity, and 2x MIPI-CSI for direct camera connectivity.