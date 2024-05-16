Smart building Single-Pair Ethernet jacks and cables for maximum efficiency

Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, is announcing the release of Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) jacks and cables that adhere to the connectivity component standard IEC 63171-1.

SPE enables data as well as power transmission via Power over Data Line (PoDL) with transmission speeds of up to 1000Base-T1 over one pair of copper wires. This space-saving, light weight design reduces complexity and provides extended reach over traditional 4 pair wiring systems.

Ideally suited to support smart buildings and building automation, the jacks and cables can be used in a variety of scenarios such as Ethernet switches, HVAC controls and sensors, intelligent lighting, security systems, and access controllers.

“As we continue to innovate and meet the market needs for connectivity solutions, we are eager to introduce our latest SPE components for greater efficiency and versatility,” shared Tim Kurten, Product Manager at Bel Fuse. “Engineers and system designers now have more options to streamline operations and power the future of smart building automation.”

The products have an operating temperature of -20 to +60 degrees C, and can support 1000Base-T1, 100Base-T1, 10Base-T1L, and 10Base-T1S. Featuring shielded design for improved EMC performance, the jacks and cables are made using UL 94V-0 Halogen Free plastic components and are RoHS compliant.

Available in tape and reel packaging, Stewart Connector is able to easily customize 5, 10, 15 meter and other specified cable lengths upon request, along with offering an optional light pipe for port status indicators when used in combination with a PCB mount LED.

