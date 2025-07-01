Smarter HVAC Starts at the Sub-System Level

Improve performance, reliability, and integration by engineering each HVAC sub-system with purpose-built connectivity solutions.

By TE Connectivity – Appliance & HVAC Solutions

Today’s HVAC systems are expected to deliver greater energy efficiency, smarter integration, and long-term reliability—all within increasingly compact footprints. Meeting these demands requires more than strong components. It requires a smarter approach to design: one that focuses on performance at the sub-system level.

Rather than selecting generic components, engineers are turning to application-specific solutions designed to support the unique mechanical and electrical demands of each HVAC sub-system. That includes wire harnesses, motors, compressors, control boards, solenoids, and valves—each with its own set of environmental challenges and performance expectations.

By specifying components purpose-built for their role, designers can meet demanding efficiency requirements, simplify installation, and reduce field maintenance—ultimately enhancing the end-user experience.

Wire Harnesses: Sealed, vibration-resistant solutions with multi-position, keying, and terminal position assurance (TPA) options to simplify routing and improve system reliability.

Motors: High-current connectors that withstand mechanical stress and deliver power to low-applied-cost magnet wire terminations for more efficient motor assembly.

Compressors: IP-rated, thermally resilient connections built for start-stop cycling.

Control Systems: Miniaturized, signal-secure connectors for smart thermostats and automation interfaces.

Solenoids & Valves: Durable, compact components that ensure precise flow and switching control.

This sub-system strategy doesn’t just optimize design—it supports SKU reduction, easier integration with smart technologies, and modular equipment design—enabling common control boards to be used across heating, cooling, and hybrid systems.

With TE Connectivity’s broad portfolio of purpose-built connectors, splices, and terminals—available through Heilind—engineers can design confidently from the inside out.

For more information on TE Connectivity’s complete family of HVAC products, please visit our website. Designers who require immediate assistance can also connect with a Heilind Representative.

