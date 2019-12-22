SmartNICs enable FPGA computation development efforts

Napatech announced the immediate availability of Link Programmable SmartNICs for compute-intensive workloads. Built upon Napatech’s hardware platform, the Link Programmable family of cards enables OEMs and end users to develop and deploy their own custom FPGA computation solutions based on industry-standard tools.

Link Programmable SmartNICs are ideally suited for computationally intense and time-critical workloads, such as computer vision, video encoding, high-frequency trading, cryptocurrency mining, satellite image processing, data mining, audio/video DSP, encryption/decryption, compression/decompression, and high-speed network data plane acceleration. The platform has superior design in performance per watt and cooling technologies. Using FPGAs for CPU inline and look-aside acceleration can enable up to 90x higher performance than general-purpose CPUs on key workloads and over 4x higher inference throughput than GPU-based solutions.

Key benefits: