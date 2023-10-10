SMD-based, GaN TOLL FETs are drop-in replacements for any e-mode devices

Transphorm, Inc. today introduced three SuperGaN® FETs in TOLL packages with on-resistances of 35, 50, and 72 milliohms. Transphorm’s TOLL package configuration is industry standard, meaning the SuperGaN TOLL FETs can be used as drop-in replacements for any e-mode TOLL solution. The new devices also offer Transphorm’s proven high voltage dynamic (switching) on-resistance reliability that is generally lacking in leading foundry-based e-mode GaN offerings.

The three surface mount devices (SMDs) support higher power applications operating within an average range of 1 to 3 kilowatts. These power systems are typically found in high-performance segments such as computing (AI, server, telecom, data center), energy and industrial (PV inverters, servo motors), and other broad industrial markets which, collectively, have a current global GaN TAM of $2.5B. Notably, the FETs are optimal solutions for today’s rapidly expanding AI systems that rely on GPUs requiring 10 to 15 times the power of traditional CPUs.

Transphorm’s high-power GaN devices are already widely supplied to leading customers who use them to power in-production high-performance systems including data center power supplies, high-power gaming PSUs, UPSes, and microinverters. These applications can also be supported by the TOLL devices as can electric-vehicle-based DC-to-DC converters and onboard chargers, with the underlying SuperGaN die already automotive (AEC-Q101) qualified.

The SuperGaN TOLL FETs represent the sixth package type offered by Transphorm, giving customers the widest selection of packages to meet their unique design requirements. As with all Transphorm products, the TOLL devices harness the inherent performance and reliability advantages made possible by the normally-off d-mode SuperGaN platform. For a detailed competitive analysis between SuperGaN and e-mode GaN, download the company’s latest white paper titled The Fundamental Advantages of d-Mode GaN in Cascode Configuration. The white paper’s conclusion aligns with a head-to-head comparison released earlier this year showing the 72 milliohm SuperGaN FETs outperforming larger 50 milliohm e-mode devices in a commercially available 280 W gaming laptop charger.

SuperGaN devices lead the market with unmatched:

Reliability at < 0.03 FIT

Gate safety margin at ± 20 V

Noise immunity at 4 V

Temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) at 20% lower than e-mode

Drive flexibility with standard drivers and protection circuits readily available in silicon-based controllers/drivers

The robust 650 V SuperGaN TOLL devices are JEDEC-qualified. Because the normally-off d-mode platform pairs the GaN HEMT with a low-voltage silicon MOSFET, the SuperGaN FETs are easy to drive with commonly used off-the-shelf gate drivers. They can be used in various hard- and soft-switching AC-to-DC, DC-to-DC, and DC-to-AC topologies to increase power density while reducing system size, weight, and overall cost.

The SuperGaN TOLL devices are currently available to sample. To receive product, visit https://www.transphormusa.com/en/products/ and submit a request.

