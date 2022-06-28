SMD crystal oscillators excel over MEMS-based devices

Q-Tech Corporation introduces the QTCC353 Series of miniature SMD crystal oscillators designed to provide superior performance over MEMS devices in a wide range of non-space military, communications, instrumentation, and avionics applications. Their unique 3-point XO mount and miniature, low-profile (3.2 x 5 x 1.2 mm) packaging provide the industry’s best combination of footprint/headroom, mechanical stability, and electrical performance.

Targeted applications for the QTCC353 Series include: Military – Gun launched munitions and systems and smart munitions, COTS systems; Avionics – Navigation, instrumentation; Data communications – Ethernet/SynchE, SONET, Fiber Channel; Microprocessor Clock – Instrumentation, and Telecom,

The QTCC353 Series is offered with HCMOS or LVPECL/LVDS logic outputs and a selection of DC input voltages. Their frequency range is selectable from 25.000 MHz to 250.000 MHz with available frequency stability of ±25 ppm from -40°C to 85°C. The devices, housed in a hermetically sealed, ceramic package with gold contacts, are tested for MIL-STD-202 compliance for vibration (Method 204.D) and shock (Method 213. I). The QTCC353 Series is available now.