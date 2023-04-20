SMD current shunt resistors offer resistance values as low as 0.2 mΩ

Stackpole’s popular HCS series raised element SMD current shunt resistors to offer resistance values as low as 0.2 milliohm and power ratings up to 10W, which allows the HCS to sense currents up to 224 amps. In addition, TCR for the HCS is ±50 ppm for a wide range of values which ensures accurate sensing in a wide range of environments and under high current loading. Finally, the HCS series is AEC compliant, providing engineers with additional assurance that they are designing with a robust, reliable component.

The HCS series is a good choice for all types of high-power supplies and power modules, electric motor controls, fuel-powered engine controls, DC to DC converters in switching power supplies, frequency converters, voltage regulators, portable power management, and battery monitoring.

Pricing for the HCS varies with size, tolerance, and resistance value. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing.