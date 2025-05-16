SMD jumpers handle overload currents up to 158 A for power applicatio

Electronic circuits use zero-ohm jumpers to simplify routing, manufacturability, testing, and enable various design options. Jumpers with higher current capability allow for a smaller jumper chip to be used, which can reduce the space needed for a design. Traditional thick film jumpers handle up to 3 amps, while high-current versions max out at 10 amps.

Stackpole’s AEC-compliant HCJ series high-current SMD jumpers deliver up to 70.7 amps of continuous current and handle overloads up to 158 amps. This performance makes the HCJ series ideal for demanding applications, offering versatility and superior protection against surge currents.

Typical applications include switching power supplies, VR modules, DC to DC converters, battery packs, chargers, and various power and battery management implementations.

Pricing for the HCJ depends on size. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing. Sizes, 0201, 0402, 0805, 1206, and 2512 are currently in stock.